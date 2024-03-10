BGMEA polls: Sammilito Parishad wins landslide

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) will have SM Mannan Kochi as its new president after his panel won the trade association's biennial election in a landslide victory.

Kochi-led Sammilito Parishad won all 35 posts of directors in the election. Of the 35 posts of directors, 26 are in Dhaka and nine are in Chattogram.

Currently, Kochi is the senior vice president of the BGMEA. He is also the general secretary of Awami League's Dhaka North City unit.

The BGMEA election took place yesterday to elect the new executive committee for the 2024-26 tenure at BGMEA's Dhaka and Chattogram offices.

In Dhaka, 1,839 out of 2,032 votes were cast, while in Chattogram, 387 out of 464 votes were cast.

Voting started at 10:00am and continued till 5:00pm peacefully, said Jahangir Alamin, chairman of the election board.

Under the election process, the general voters elect 35 directors and then the elected directors nominate the president and vice presidents.

Two panels -- Sammilito Parishad and Forum -- contested in the elections. Faisal Samad is the panel leader of the Forum.

The tenure of the current board, which took charge in April 2021, expires this March.

Its term was extended for a total of one year in two phases, citing the critical phase the garment sector has been going through due to the severe fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the dollar crisis and the energy shortage.

The extension in the last six months was allowed because many lawmakers, who are also garment manufacturers and exporters, were not interested in participating in the BGMEA election before the national polls on January 7.