BGB thwarts push-in at Lalmonirhat

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) switched off floodlights near the Durgapur border in Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila last night and took back 13 Indian nationals gathered earlier at the zero line in a bid to push into Bangladesh, according to Border Guard Bangladesh.

The BSF had positioned the group, which included six men, six women, and a one-year-old child, at the zero line in the Chawratari–Kutibari area from yesterday dawn until late evening.

Later, between 8:00pm and 8:30pm, all floodlights illuminating the Indian side of the border were turned off.

When the lights came back on, the group was seen to be gone.

"The BSF often keeps its border well-lit during the night. But last night, they switched off all lights for around 30 minutes. In that darkness, they removed the group from the zero line," said Subedar Shamsul Haque, commander of the Duragapur BGB company camp under the 15 BGB Battalion in Lalmonirhat.

The commander said that the 13 individuals were all residents of India's Assam sate.

"BGB maintained heightened surveillance throughout the night in Durgapur to monitor any suspicious activity by BSF," he added.

"We lodged a strong protest with the BSF during a flag meeting on Wednesday (yesterday) afternoon," said Lt Col Mehedi Imam, commanding officer of Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion. "They tried to forcibly push Indian nationals into Bangladesh, claiming they were Bangladeshis. But we objected and demanded that they be taken back."

"The group was removed from the zero line later that night. BGB units have been ordered to maintain maximum vigilance across all border points to prevent similar illegal push-ins," he added.