BGB thwarts alleged push-in by India

13 stranded at Lalmonirhat zero line

Thirteen people including women and an infants, were reportedly brought to the zero line along the Kutibari Chawratari border in Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila early today, in an alleged push-in attempt by India's Border Security Force (BSF).

The incident occurred near main pillar 924 and sub-pillar 9(S) in Durgapur union.

Upon receiving information, personnel from Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local residents rushed to the scene.

As of this morning, all 13 individuals remained stranded at the zero line -- unable to cross into Bangladesh and denied re-entry into India.

"These people said they are from Assam's Darrang district and had voter ID cards and other documents, which they claim were seized by the BSF," said Mostakin Ali, union parishad member of Durgapur, who spoke to the stranded people.

"We are standing by the BGB and will not allow anyone to be forcibly pushed into our country."

Abdus Salam, commander of the Durgapur company camp under Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion, confirmed the incident and said a flag meeting with the BSF had been requested, but no response had been received.

"Our troops are on high alert. No one will be allowed to enter the country illegally," he said.

"Locals are cooperating with us, and we are prepared to handle the situation."