BGB strongly condemns border killing at meeting with BSF

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Rangpur Region and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) North Bengal Frontier held a courtesy meeting at the Banglabandha-Phulbari Integrated Check Post ICP on the Bangladesh-India border yesterday, a BGB release said today.

At the meeting, BGB strongly protested and condemned the killings at the border highlighting the incident where a 15-year-old Bangladeshi youth, Jayanta Kumar Singh, was shot dead by BSF at Baliadangi point in Thakurgaon on September 9, BGB's Thakurgaon Sector Commander Colonel Muhammad Towhidur Rahman confirmed it last night.

In response, Inspector General (IG) of BSF North Bengal Frontier Shri Surya Kumar Sharma expressed regret for the unexpected incident involving the BSF.

He also assured the BGB delegation that the BSF would not open fire on any Bangladeshi citizens at the border areas in future.

The meeting was also attended, among others, by Rangpur Region Commander of the BGB Brigadier General Khandaker Shafiquzzaman, Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of the Siliguri and Kishanganj Sectors and other BGB and BSF officials.

Both the paramilitary forces also agreed to work jointly on curbing cross-border crimes, preventing illegal border crossing and raising awareness among the citizens of both the countries residing in the border areas.