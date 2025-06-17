BGB sends back Indian couple pushed into Bangladesh

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) last night sent back an Indian couple, who were pushed into Bangladesh through Chapsar border in Thakurgaon's Haripur upazila by India's Border Security Force (BSF) on June 14.

The couple was handed over to the BSF at Mashalgaon border, near pillar no 349/5-S, under the same upazila around 8:15pm yesterday, said Lt Col Abdullah Al Moin Hasan, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-42 in Dinajpur.

The repatriation followed a flag meeting between the border forces of Bangladesh and India.

The Indian nationals were identified as Fajer Mandal, 21, and his wife Taslima Mandal, 19, of Hariharpur village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, India.

According to the CO, BGB detained 23 individuals on June 14 near pillar no 347/1-S along the Chapsar border after they had illegally crossed into Bangladesh.Despite confirming their identities as Indians, the couple was forced into Bangladesh because they spoke Bengali, the CO quoted them as saying.

During identity verification, the couple claimed they were Indian citizens from North 24 Parganas. BGB later contacted their BSF counterparts and arranged their return.