BGB sends back 3 Indian nationals pushed into Bangladesh illegally

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sent back three Indian nationals, who were pushed into Bangladesh through an unauthorised border crossing by Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday.

The BGB officials handed over the trio to BSF at Dangarpar border near pillar no 853 at Sreerampur union in Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila around 8:00pm yesterday.

The repatriation took place following a flag meeting between the two forces.

The three Indian nationals have been identified as Nazimuddin Mandol, 44, Minarul Sheikh 48, and Adil Sheikh, 35. All three are residents of Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

Nayek Subedar Jubayer Rahman, commander of the BGB's Sreerampur BOP camp under Rangpur 61 BGB Battalion, said the Indian nationals were forcibly pushed into Bangladesh earlier in the morning by BSF personnel.

"Our troops detained the trio shortly after they crossed the border illegally. We immediately informed BSF, but they initially refused to take them back," said Jubayer.

"During a flag meeting on Sunday morning, we strongly protested the push-in, after which BSF verified their identities and agreed to receive them later that night," he said.