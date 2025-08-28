BGB seizes Tk 8 crore worth of gold, arrests 3 in Jashore

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested three men in Jashore today while they were attempting to smuggle 36 gold bars into India.

The gold, valued at around Tk 8 crore, was concealed in wallets and strapped to their bodies.

The arrests took place this afternoon in the Kodalia Taraganj Bazar area under Jashore Kotwali Police Station. Lt Col Saifullah Siddique, commanding officer of BGB-49 Battalion, said personnel acted on a tip-off and intercepted the suspects while they were riding a motorcycle.

The arrested were identified as Ashraful Islam Sajid, 23, of Manikganj's Singair; Md Jahid Hossain, 26, of Jashore's Barandipara; and Sujan Kumar Bappi, 34, of Jhikargachha upazila. The recovered gold has been handed over to the Jashore Treasury Branch.

According to the suspects, the gold had been sourced from smugglers in Manikganj and Jatrabari areas of Dhaka and was being transported to India via the Jashore border.

A case has been filed, and the three have been handed over to Jashore Kotwali Model Police Station.