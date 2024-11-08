BGB seized goods worth Tk 225.88cr in October

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized arms, ammunition, drugs and other contraband items worth Tk 225.88 crore during anti-smuggling drives across the country, especially in bordering areas in October.

During this period, the paramilitary force seized goods including 986 grammes of gold, 14,302 sarees, 15,023 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets, 27,652 metre unstitched fabrics, 2,50,722 cosmetics, 3,149 cft timber, 2,265 kgs of tea leaves, 4,16,711 kgs of sugar, 4,130 kgs of fertilizer, 86,750 cubic feet coal, 20,440 mobile displays, 40,640 glasses, 942 kgs of yarn/current nets, 15,334 kgs of betel nuts, 90,904 kgs of garlic, 1,318 kgs of onion, 22,889 kgs of cumin, four touchstone statues, 21 trucks, 24 pickups, five private cars/microbuses, nine trolleys, 347 boats, 53 CNG/human haulers, 81 motorbikes and 24 bicycles, said a BGB media release signed by its Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam yesterday.

Seized arms included two pistols, three firearms, two magazines, one riffle, three grenades, one rocket bomb and 270 rounds of bullets.

Meanwhile, legal action has been taken against 243 alleged smugglers, 345 Bangladeshi nationals and 28 Indians for illegally crossing the border during the period, said Shariful Islam.

Besides, 1,298 Myanmar nationals have been repatriated following their detention.

Other smuggled items include 5,90,977 yaba pills, 3.195 kgs of crystal meth, 11.802 kgs of heroin, 26,599 bottles of Phensedyl, 19.333 kgs of cocaine, 21,605 bottles of foreign liquor, 444 bottles of local liquor, 988 cans of beer, 1,412 kgs of cannabis, 1,40,196 packets of bidi/cigarette, 74,956 injections, 4,362 Eskuf syrups, 42,21,346 Enegra/Senegra tablets, 1,859 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil,5,54,558 different types of medicines, 20 bottles of LSD and 7,59,340 other tablets, the release added.