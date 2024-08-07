BGB on high alert along Benapole border to prevent AL men from fleeing

Bangladesh Border Guard imposed a high alert so that former ministers and lawmakers and leaders of Awami League cannot go to India illegally through Benapole border.

Security has been strengthened at the border, our local correspondent reports quoting Lt Col Saifullah Siddiqui, commanding officer of BGB's Jashore 49 Battalion.

The instruction has been given from the Dhaka headquarters so that no one can escape through the border.

According to BGB, a Chhatra League leader Sajib Halder, 25, was arrested while he was going to India through Benapole around 2:00pm.

He was the president of Dhaka Nawabganj Bandar Union Chhatra League unit.

BGB's Jashore 49 and Khulna 21 battalions have strengthened the security system to prevent infiltration on various border routes of Benapole. The border troops also increased surveillance at key border points along with ports, land and railways.

The bordering routes include Benapole's Putkhali, Goga, Kayba, Agrabhulot, Rudrapur, Daulatpur, Gatipara, Ghiba, Sadipur, Bara Achhra, Kashipur Dhanyakhola, Raghunathpur, Shikarpur and Harishchandrapur.

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has also tightened patrolling along the border.

Benapole Checkpost Immigration Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Azaharul Islam said passengers' traveling through the land port has decreased.