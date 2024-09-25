BGB hands over detained BSF man through flag meeting

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) handed over a member of Indian Border Security Force yesterday evening, hours after he was detained along Chanderhat border in Thakurgaon's Pirganj.

Upakumar Das, 32, a member of Gouripur Camp under 63 BSF Battalion, was handed over to the BSF authorities around 4:30pm after a one-and-a-half-hour-long sector commander-level flag meeting between the border guards at the zero line near Pillar 334/6-S on the same border, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent quoting Lt Col Md Ahsanul Islam, commanding officer of 42 BGB Battalion, Dinajpur.

BGB's Dinajpur Sector Commander Colonel Md Arifuzzaman led the Bangladesh side while Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kishanganj Sector BSF Battalion Iss Awul led the Indian side.

Regretting the intrusion, the BSF man said he came into Bangladeshi territory by mistake while the BGB officials asked the BSF officials to tell their men not to repeat such incidents.

Earlier in the day, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members detained the member of BSF on charges of intruding into Bangladesh through Chanderhat border.

Soon after his detention, BGB officials contacted BSF and set a time for holding a flag meeting on the zero line