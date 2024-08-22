Bangladesh
Thu Aug 22, 2024 01:55 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 01:59 PM

BGB halts BSF's construction of barbed-wire fence at Haripara border

Photo: Collected

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) yesterday stopped the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) from building a barbed wire fence at the zero line of the Haripara border in Lalmonirhat's Patgram.

BSF began constructing the fence around 11:00am without informing BGB, said a BGB member, requesting anonymity.

The BGB quickly intervened, as local residents gathered at the border too, protesting the construction. Under pressure, the BSF halted the fencing work.

The official said that according to the laws governing the border between the two countries, a flag meeting must be held between the border forces before constructing any structure.

BSF had ignored this rule, the official added.

Following the incident, both border forces held a flag meeting at 6:30pm yesterday evening, said Rangpur 51 BGB Battalion's Commanding Officer, Lt Colonel Salim Al Din.

He did not disclose the outcomes of the meeting.

