BGB fires blanks as crowd tries to snatch detainee

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) fired blank shots in Teknaf on Monday to disperse a mob that allegedly tried to snatch a yaba smuggler from their custody, the force said in a press release.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm near Khurangkhali Border Outpost (BOP) under BGB-64 (Ukhiya Battalion), when a patrol team arrested Jahangir Alam -- an accused in a case filed by BGB on May 28 -- near the embankment adjacent to the BOP.

According to the press release signed by Lt Col Mohammad Jasim Uddin, commander of BGB-64, a group of 50–60 locals, including fishermen, gathered and began arguing with the BGB patrol team after the arrest. Although the team successfully brought the detainee back to the BOP, the group allegedly gathered again and attempted to surround the outpost in a bid to snatch Jahangir.

Following this, Jahangir's followers, including his relatives, alleged human traffickers, drug dealers, fishermen, and other locals, blocked the Teknaf–Cox's Bazar highway at Moulvibazar point using boats and burning tyres, the release added.

In response, a reinforcement team led by the battalion's deputy commander, comprising 20 BGB personnel in three vehicles, moved to secure the BOP. As they approached the area, the mob reportedly attacked the BGB team with homemade firearms, machetes, sticks, and brickbats, also vandalising one of the vehicles and allegedly attempting to seize weapons.

BGB personnel then fired blank shots in self-defence to protect government property and prevent further escalation, according to the press release.

At least 10 BGB members, including the deputy commander, were injured in the clash. They were later taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

The BGB commander said the situation is now under control.

The press release also referenced an earlier incident on May 28, when Jahangir and 40–50 others allegedly attacked a BGB patrol during an anti-trafficking operation. A case (No. 68/361) was filed with Teknaf Model Police Station under multiple sections of the Penal Code, including charges of assaulting government officers and obstructing official duties.