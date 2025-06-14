BGB detains 42 after BSF pushback at 3 border points

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 42 individuals early today after they were pushed into the country by India's Border Security Force (BSF) through different border points in Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, and Lalmonirhat.

Of them, 16 were held in Panchagarh, 23 in Thakurgaon, and 3 in Lalmonirhat.

In Panchagarh, Lt Col Monirul Islam, commanding officer of BGB-18 Battalion, said members of Mistripara and Pediagach border outposts (BOPs) detained the individuals after they crossed illegally into Bangladesh.

They had reportedly been detained earlier in different parts of Mumbai before being handed over to the BSF-132 Battalion, which pushed them in near border pillars 421, 430/2-S, and 432/1-S.

Among the detainees were six men aged between 20 and 42, six women aged 23 to 39, and four children aged 3 to 8.

Four of them claimed to be residents of India's West Bengal, while the remaining 12 were from Khulna, Meherpur, Narail, and Jashore, he added.

In Thakurgaon, BGB-42 Battalion of Dinajpur said in a message that 23 individuals were detained at the Chapsar border in Haripur upazila.

Among them were four men, 12 women, and seven children.

Details will be provided following verification, BGB said.

A flag meeting was held today at the Chapsar border, where BGB personnel strongly protested the recent push-in incidents.

In Lalmonirhat, three Bangladeshi nationals were detained near sub-pillar no 1 of the 905 main border pillar in Gotamari union of Hatibandha upazila.

Mahmudun Nabi, officer-in-charge of Hatibandha Police Station, said they had illegally entered India eight years ago in search of work in Mumbai. They have been handed over to police for verification.

Meanwhile, BSF also attempted to push in nine more individuals near pillar no 891 at the Purbo Sardubi border in Barokhata union and near pillar no 853 at the Dangarpara border in Patgram's Sreerampur union.

However, BGB, with help from locals, successfully blocked the attempt.

The nine remain stranded at the zero line.

Nayek Subedar Jobayer Rahman, commander of the Sreerampur BOP under BGB- 61 Battalion, said a letter has been sent requesting a flag meeting with BSF, but no response has been received.

"Our personnel are on high alert, and there is growing tension along the border," he added.