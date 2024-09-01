BGB deployed at DMCH following attack on doctors

Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) to ensure the security of doctors following a recent attack on doctors.

A press release signed by Md Shariful Islam, public relations officer of BGB headquarters, confirmed the deployment today.

This action came a day after doctors at DMCH were assaulted by the relatives of a patient who accused hospital staffers of administering wrong treatment at the emergency department.

Medical services at both private and public hospitals across the country, including Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), have been disrupted as doctors went on a strike protesting the attack on physicians.

On Saturday, three doctors from DMCH's Neurosurgery department were physically attacked. Following the incident, doctors issued an ultimatum demanding the arrest of those responsible within 24 hours. However, doctors began their strike before the deadline, citing concerns for their safety.

Four people involved in the attack were detained and handed over to army personnel, said Bachu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.