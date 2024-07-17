Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:31 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:47 PM

Bangladesh

BGB deployed in Dhaka, 6 other districts

Star Digital Report
Border Guard Bangladesh was deployed at Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Faridpur, Bogura and Cox's Bazar to maintain law and order.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer of BGB, said the BGB was deployed to maintain law and order situation amid the clashes centring the quota reform movement.

BGB was deployed yesterday too amid a major escalation of violence, when at least six people, including three students, were killed and several hundred injured in clashes between quota protesters and Chhatra League activists and police across the country yesterd

