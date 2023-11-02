BGB deployed to beef up security for garment factories

Amid the ongoing workers' unrest in the garments sector, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed in Dhaka and adjacent areas to ensure security.

Troops have been deployed in Ashulia, Savar, Mirpur, Rampura, Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gazipur, Konabari, Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters, said.

In Gazipur, 18 platoons BGB were deployed for the security of the garment factories, reports our local correspondent quoting Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Abul Fate Mohammad Safiqul Islam.

"I am in Tongi area with the members of BGB," Mosharraf Hossain, additional superintendent of Gazipur Industrial police said over phone with our correspondent.

Workers of garment factories have been demonstrating for the past few days demanding a minimum basic salary of Tk 23,000, in Dhaka and elsewhere.

Russel Hawladar, 22, an electrician of Design Express Limited Company in Gazipur's Maleker Bari, died on Monday during the ongoing protest on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.

Protesting RMG workers said that Russel died in "police firing." Police rejected the claim.

Meanwhile, clashes took place between police and RMG workers in several places. Following the unrest, most of the garment factories were declared closed.