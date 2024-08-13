BGB-BSF flag meeting held to prevent illegal infiltration at Kurigram border

A flag meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) of India was held yesterday.

The flag meeting was held at Sonahat border of Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram, according to a press release of BGB.

Kurigram Battalion (22 BGB) Commander Lt Col Muhammad Masudur Rahman led the Bangladesh delegation while BSF was led by 19 BSF Battalion Commandant Shri Sunil Saibam, 31 BSF Battalion Commandant Shri Ajay Kumar Singh and 49 BSF Battalion Commandant Shri Ajit Kumar.

The BSF commanders urged the BGB to maintain vigilance along the border to prevent any potential infiltration of individuals from the Hindu community into India, considering the current political situation in Bangladesh.

Captain Md Masudur Rahman assured that the BGB continues its round-the-clock surveillance at the border, added the release.

In addition, the border forces of the two neighbouring countries discussed the issues of border shootings and killings, and reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the existing friendly relations between the two countries.