BGB-BSF agree to boost cooperation

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) have agreed to bring down the killings along the 4,100-kilometre-long border to zero through various measures.

The measures include enhanced joint patrolling and vigilance, public awareness programmes, preventing criminals or inhabitants from crossing the border and real-time information sharing, as per a joint statement.

The statement was read out at a joint press conference yesterday at BGB Pilkhana headquarters following the director general-level conference between the two forces.

In the last three years, killings along the Bangladesh-India border marked a gradual rise despite repeated state-level commitments to bring such killings down to zero.

The trend continued this year: two Bangladesh citizens, including a BGB member, were killed by BSF firings.

Last year, 31 people were killed in BSF shootings, up from 23 in 2022, according to data compiled by Ain O Salish Kendra. In 2021, 18 died from BSF firings.

BSF are using nonlethal weapons with the intent to minimise any death along the Bangladesh border, said its DG Nitin Agarwal.

"There has been a change in weapon policy for the Bangladesh border."

BSF border guards use pump action guns, which do not kill in normal range.

"But when criminals go close to them to attack with 'Da' (sharp weapon), BSF border guards open fire in self-defence and several Bangladesh and Indian criminals were killed. We are trying our best to prevent deaths of both Bangladeshi as well as Indian citizens. It is not our intention to cause death to anyone."

Asked about the recent killing of BGB soldier Mohammad Roisuddin in a BSF firing on January 22, Agarwal did not give any direct answer.

"I will not explain what happened here in this incident and how he ended up dead. It has already been reported," he said, while deflecting the question to the BGB director general.

In his reply, BGB DG Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said: "This was not a targeted killing. This has happened in the midst of the darkness of confusion on both sides."

In future, there will be all kinds of efforts from both sides to avoid any kind of killing.

"From now on our maximum efforts should be no loss of life," he added.

The joint statement, however, said the BSF DG expressed his sincere condolences for the sorrowful demise of Sepoy Roisuddin.

During the five-day conference that began on March 5, both the BGB and BSF decided to curb the smuggling of various types of drugs and narcotics, firearms, ammunition, explosives, gold and other contraband items and human trafficking.

Both the DGs also reiterate their existing 'zero tolerance' stance on trans-border insurgent groups and agreed to take all necessary steps to prevent trans-border movements with real-time information sharing.