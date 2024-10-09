BGB brings back 5 Bangladeshi fishermen taken captive by Arakan Army

Border Guard Bangladesh today brought back five Bangladeshi fishermen taken captive by Myanmar's separatist Arakan Army two days ago.

The returnees are Md Alam, 22, son of Abdur Rahim from Jaliapara in Teknaf's Shah Porir Dwip; Md Russell Mia, 23, and Md Saiful Mia, 17, sons of Abdul Majid; Borhan Uddin, 19, son of Rafiqul Islam; and Md Rashed, 24, son of Khorshed Alam from Chakaria.

The Arakan Army handed over the fishermen to BGB around 1:30 pm, said Lt Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB 2 Teknaf Battalion.

On Monday evening, the fishermen went fishing in the Naf river near Jaliapara area. They mistakenly crossed the zero line of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border while catching fish and entered the Kaing Chong area in Myanmar waters, the commander said.

The Arakan Army detained them and seized their trawler for illegal entry, he said, adding that fishing in the Naf river has been banned since 2017 following the Rohingya influx, but many still go there.

The returnees were handed over to their families, reports our local correspondent.