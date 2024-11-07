BGB brings back 20 fishermen detained by Myanmar’s Arakan Army

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has successfully brought back 20 Bangladeshi fishermen who were detained by Myanmar's rebel Arakan Army from the Naf River two days ago.

The Arakan Army handed over the fishermen to the BGB this evening, according to Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer (CO) of BGB Battalion 2 in Teknaf.

Mohiuddin said that the fishermen, in 17 boats, had set out from Shahparir Dwip trawler ghat area in Teknaf on Tuesday to fish in the Bay of Bengal. During their trip, they accidentally crossed the zero line of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, entering Myanmar's Naikhongdia waters.

The Arakan Army detained the 20 fishermen and their boat around 4:00pm on Tuesday for the unauthorised entry. Following communication between BGB and the Arakan Army, the fishermen were released and brought back today. They were received at Shahporir Dwip jetty and handed over to their families.