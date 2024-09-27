BFIU seeks bank account details of six ex-ministers

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sought bank account details of four former ministers, two state ministers and three ex-MPs of the Awami League.

The ministers are Golam Dastagir Gazi, former textiles and jute minister; Faridul Haque Khan, ex-religious affairs minister; Hasanul Haq Inu, former information minister; and Anwar Hossain Manju, ex-minister of water resources.

The account details of Enamur Rahman, the former state minister for disaster management and relief, and Zahid Ahsan Russel, the ex-state minister for youth and sports, were also sought.

The three ex-lawmakers are Benzir Ahmed from Dhaka-20, Kazi Nabil Ahmed from Jashore-3 and Shahidul Islam Bakul from Natore-1.

The anti-money laundering agency asked banks and non-bank financial institutions to send the information of savings, current, fixed deposit receipt (FDR), and deposit plus scheme (DPS) accounts in their names, organisations or companies within the next five business days.

It also asked banks to freeze the accounts of former Cumilla AL MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar and his daughter Tahsina Bahar Shuchona, former mayor of Comilla City Corporation.

Besides, the accounts of Bahar's wife Mehrunnesha, his two other daughters Ayman Bahar and Aziza Bahar, and Tahsin's husband Saiful Alam Roni have been frozen.