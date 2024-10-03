BFIU seeks bank account details of Shakib, wife

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) yesterday asked banks and non-bank financial institutions to provide account details of cricketer-cum-politician Shakib Al Hasan and his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir.

The anti-money laundering agency in a letter asked for information on savings, current, fixed deposit receipt, and deposit plus scheme accounts held in their names, or organisations or companies linked to them, within the next five business days.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission recently fined Shakib, a former Awami League MP from Magura-1, Tk 50 lakh for manipulating the share price of Paramount Insurance in 2023.

Shakib was at the centre of many controversies in the past, including for his finances on some occasions.

He has recently made headlines after his name came up on murder charges following the deadly July-August uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led AL government. A Supreme Court lawyer on August 24 sent a legal notice to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, asking it to remove Shakib from the national team as he was an accused in a murder case.

Teammates, however, rallied behind the ace all-rounder. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said Shakib has been a "big asset" for Bangladesh, and he served for 17 long years to upold the country's name in the world.

Batter Mominul Haque claimed Shakib had been falsely accused of murder, underlining that such a case was filed to harass the star all-rounder. Veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also threw his support behind Shakib.

But in a bombshell press conference during the Test series against India on September 26, Shakib said he had informed BCB that the upcoming home Test series against South Africa in October-November would be his last.

Shakib has not returned to the country after the AL regime's fall. He feels that if he can head back to the country and leave on his own terms, he will play the series against South Africa.

Shakib also said that he will not be playing T20s for the next few series as he feels it is time to move on from the format. He thinks the Champions Trophy in 2025 would be his last foray into the ODI format.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul on August 29 said he hoped that Shakib would not be arrested after returning to Bangladesh.

But student leader and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud on September 29 said Shakib must clarify where he stands politically. Shakib, being a cricketer, will get as much security as any player receives, Asif added.