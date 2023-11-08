Beware of fake profiles

Warns US embassy

The US embassy in Dhaka yesterday alerted its Facebook followers to remain aware of fake profiles.

"Stay aware of these deceptive profiles on social media! They may seem official, but they're faker than a sunflower in the Arctic," a post from the US embassy's verified Facebook page reads.

The embassy also encouraged netizens not to share personal information and not to engage with requests for money if they encounter any such profile.

The US embassy also encouraged reporting such profiles on social media platforms.