'Better to beg here than die there'

Says trafficking victim on return from Libya; trafficker posing as migrant held in Dhaka

Nazrul Islam returned home yesterday with scars on his body and memories of brutal captivity in Libya, where traffickers and mafias shattered his dream of a better life in Italy.

"It is better to beg in Bangladesh than to fall into this death trap -- you will lose yourself and your family," said the 36-year-old Nazrul from Jhenaidah, breaking down as he described his two-year ordeal.

In January 2023, he paid Tk 16 lakh to one Ruhul Amin, a Bangladeshi broker in Libya, for the journey; Tk 6 lakh came from his savings, with the rest coming from a loan taken by mortgaging his fertiliser shop.

Upon landing in Libya, Amin took him to a camp at Benghazi, in what was the beginning of his harrowing cycle of captivity.

Nazrul was kept in the camp for the following nine months, with salt water to drink and barely any food.

He was then taken to a torture cell and released only after his family sent another Tk 4 lakh more.

"I was chained, beaten and starved. For months, I survived by drinking bathroom water and eating rotten bread. The mafia would even pull out people's nails and send videos to our families to demand money."

But Nazrul was not freed; he was sold to another group that kept him in confinement for five months.

To ensure his release, his father-in-law sold 24 kathas of land to gather Tk 8 lakh.

"But the syndicate never freed me -- they handed me over to the local police instead."

He remained in jail until his repatriation along with 174 Bangladeshis.

Like him, most of the returnees shared similar stories of starvation, torture and extortion inside the mafia-run camps or Libyan prisons.

Victims said hundreds more Bangladeshis remain trapped in camps, known among migrants as "Game Ghor", where traffickers keep people chained and torture them to extract ransom.

Among those who arrived yesterday was also a key syndicate member: the 42-year-old Sakhawat Hossain.

Based on information, the International Organisation for Migration and the Libyan police conducted a raid and rescued 40 Bangladeshis. Sakhawat was among them.

"He was actually involved in torturing and extorting migrants. He had no plan to return home but acted as a victim when detained by Libyan police," said Mostafizur Rahman, additional superintendent of the Criminal Investigation Department's Human Trafficking Cell.

He boarded the chartered flight disguised as a victim. The CID and the National Security Intelligence identified and arrested him after interrogating returnees.

This was the third such arrest in the last five months.

Last time, Sakhawat was in Libya for five years and was involved in extorting money from migrants. He is wanted in two separate cases.

Sakhawat confessed to sending 400 to 500 Bangladeshis on four boats -- 125 to 150 people in each boat -- to Italy after extorting huge sums from them.

"We are now trying to trace where these Bangladeshis are. We have also learned that several thousand are still trapped in Libya, waiting for what they call the 'game', the dangerous boat journey to Italy," Mostafizur said.

In 2024, 8,667 Bangladeshis entered Europe illegally, with 7,574 crossing the central Mediterranean, the same deadly route Nazrul had hoped to take, according to the EU's border agency Frontex.

More than 4,000 Bangladeshis reached Italy that year, while at least 700 died in boat accidents and other incidents.

Bangladeshis are now the largest group crossing the Mediterranean to Italy, said Shariful Hasan, associate director of BRAC's Migration Programme.

He went on to urge the authorities to raise awareness so that the potential migrants do not risk their lives attempting the perilous journey.