Berry Lake in peril

Trash and illegal structures have become a common phenomenon around Berry Lake. Once pristine, the lake in Moulvibazar municipality has fallen prey to encroachment and pollution amid the absence of steps for restoration. Photo: Star

Berry Lake, nestled in the heart of Moulvibazar municipality, once stood as a testament to natural beauty and aesthetic appeal.

However, the lake has fallen prey to encroachment and pollution, and its existence is now under threat alongside environmental degradation to the city.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, concerned individuals are advocating for renovation and modernisation to save this once pristine lake.

According to locals, Berry Lake used to be connected with Manu River that flows through the northern side of Moulvibazar city. Over time, it separated from the river and took the form of a lake, with Dhaka-Sylhet regional highway on one side and Shah Mostafa Road on the other.

To the north of the lake there is an area called Berir Char, where many buildings and mud houses have been built.

Visiting the lake recently, this correspondent found garbage like plastic bottles and boxes, packets were left around the lake, while the bank was overgrown with weeds and trucks and other vehicles were parked around the waterbody.

Piles of stones and makeshift structures including shops worsened the view.

"The lake has long been neglected, and lost its beauty and charm. Renovation and development of the lake is essential for a healthy and beautiful environment of the city dwellers," said Mohidur Rahman, general secretary of Bangladesh Progress Writers Association's Moulvibazar unit.

Saleh Sohel, a local environmental activist, and Rajan Ahmad, general secretary of Moulvibazar Sadar upazila unit of Haor Raksha Sangram Committee, echoed the same.

Contacted, Moulvibazar Municipality mayor Fazlur Rahman said they are working on plans to rejuvenate the lake to its former glory.