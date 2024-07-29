Benazir, his family amassed illegal assets of Tk 43.46cr

Says ACC report to HC

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday submitted a preliminary inquiry report to the High Court, saying former IGP Benazir Ahmed, his wife, and two daughters amassed properties worth Tk 43.46 crore beyond known sources of income and had unusual and suspicious bank transactions.

"From records and information received so far, Benazir Ahmed has movable and immovable assets worth Tk 9.25 crore, his wife Jissan Mirza Tk 21.34 crore, their eldest daughter Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir Tk 8.11 crore, and their second daughter Tahseen Raisa Binte Tk 4.76 crore worth of assets," the report said.

The value of land, houses, flats registered, and other assets have been determined by the government.

Apart from the information on the assets obtained in the initial probe, there is a possibility of having more movable and immovable assets in their names at home and abroad, the ACC report said.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan placed the preliminary report before the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain during the hearing of a writ petition.

The bench may pass an order on this matter today, Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star yesterday.

Following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Salahuddin Reagan, the HC bench on April 23 directed the ACC to submit a progress report on the inquiry into reported allegations of corruption against Benazir Ahmed.