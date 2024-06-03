'Benazir can travel anywhere as no ban issued'

Says foreign minister about the ex-IGP

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed can travel anywhere in the world as there is no travel ban against him, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

"Neither any court or the Anti-Corruption Commission issued any ban on his travel abroad," he said during a briefing at his ministry after returning home following a visit to Antigua and New York recently.

Benazir, his wife, and their three daughters left Dhaka on a Singapore Airlines flight on the night of May 4, said several officers of law enforcement and intelligence agencies on the condition of anonymity.

The ACC on May 28 has summoned the former police chief to appear before it on June 6 on corruption allegations.

The graft watchdog also asked Benazir's wife Jissan Mirza and two of their daughters to appear before it on June 9 for questioning over graft allegations.

Letters were sent to them in this regard.

"Now, we to see whether he appears before the ACC on June 6 or seek more time," Hasan Mahmud said today.

The summon was issued to Benazir and his family members after a court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate properties of Benazir and his family members.

On May 23, a Dhaka court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate properties under 83 deeds, which state 114 acres of land, and freeze 33 bank accounts under the name of Benazir and his family members.

Three days later, the same court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate assets under 119 more deeds of Benazir and his family members in connection with alleged corruption.

It also directed them to confiscate eight wholly-owned and 15 partially-owned properties of Benazir, his wife Jissan Mirza, and three daughters.

On April 18, the graft watchdog decided to launch an enquiry into the allegations of amassing illegal wealth by Benazir which was reported by a Bangla daily.

It also formed a three-member committee to probe the allegations.