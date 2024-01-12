Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:10 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

‘Benapole Express’ resumes operations

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:10 AM

The "Benapole Express" train resumed operations from Jashore's Benaople yesterday, five days after its closure following an arson attack by unidentified miscreants that left four people dead and scores injured in Dhaka's Gopibagh on January 5.

Benapole Station Master Shahiduzzaman said the train carrying 141 passengers left Benapole for Dhaka at 1:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The train with a total of 832 passengers reached Dhaka at night, he said.

Four people were killed after arsonists set fire to the train at Gopibagh in Dhaka two days before the general election.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৩৬ মন্ত্রী-প্রতিমন্ত্রীর কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয় পেলেন

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা এবার তার অধীনে রাখছেন মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ; প্রতিরক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয়; সশস্ত্র বাহিনী বিভাগ; বিদ্যুৎ, জ্বালানি ও খনিজ সম্পদ মন্ত্রণালয়, সংস্কৃতি বিষয়ক মন্ত্রণালয় এবং শ্রম ও...

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রী হিসেবে শপথ নিলেন শেখ হাসিনা

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification