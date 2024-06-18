Bangladesh
Benapole border: BGB issues high alert to prevent rawhide smuggling

Photo: Collected

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) issued high alert to prevent smuggling of cow rawhide to India through the Benapole border last night.

BBG imposed additional security measures in the bordering area to prevent the smuggling, our local correspondent reports quoting Lt Col Mohammad Jamil Ahmed, commanding officer of the BGB's Jashore 49 battalion.

Since then, the troops are not allowing any vehicles bound for the border.

According to the BGB, due to the low market price of the rawhide in the country, traders can smuggle it to the neighbouring country to get profit.

The cow leather weighing five mounds is being sold at Tk 550-600 while 10 maunds is being sold at Tk 800.

On the other hand, the cow rawhide weighing five maunds is being sold for Rs 800 while the 10 mounds is being sold at Rs 1,200 in West Bengal of India.

Security has been beefed up at Goga, Kayba, Agravulot, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Shikarpur, Shalkona and Shahjatpur in Sharsha upazila, said BGB-49 Battalion Commander Lt Col Jamil.

The order will remain in force until further order, he added.

