Beloved Kurigram teacher honoured with grand farewell after 32 years of service

In a heartfelt tribute, students, colleagues, and villagers gave a grand farewell today to Jahangir Alam, assistant head teacher of Naodanga School and College in Kurigram's Phulbari upazila, as he retired after 32 years of dedicated service.

At around 11:30am, Jahangir was seated on a horse-drawn carriage for a procession that began from the school, moved through Balarhat Bazar, and returned to the campus. The sight of their beloved teacher parading through the streets brought tears to many eyes.

Teachers, current and former students, guardians, colleagues, and locals joined the procession.

Following the procession, a formal discussion was held on the school grounds, chaired by governing body president and former student Rezaul Islam. The event drew local dignitaries including Secondary Education Officer Mahatab Hossain, local political leaders, retired principals, and teachers from nearby institutions.

"Leaving this place is not easy," Jahangir Alam said. "Today's farewell has overwhelmed me. It was only possible because of everyone's love and respect. Please pray so I can spend my retired life in peace with my family."

Senior lecturer Zahidul Islam called it a historic day for the institution: "This is the first time in the school's history such a grand farewell has been arranged. It proves how a dedicated teacher can live on in the hearts of people."

Reza, the governing body president, added: "As a former student, it is a proud moment for me. Today shows that respect for teachers is still alive in our society."

Head teacher Abdul Hanif Sarkar, Jahangir's colleague for more than two decades, said, "For 32 years, he served here with honesty and dedication. He was my adviser and companion in this journey."

The farewell concluded with a moving scene. Students, colleagues, and villagers escorting Jahangir Alam on the horse-drawn carriage to his home in Naodanga Bakultala.