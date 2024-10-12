Belgasi, a village of idol makers

Belgasi, a remote village along the bank of the Boral river in Chatmohar upazila, is famous for artisans and its century-old idols making professionals for generations.

Like the previous years, artisans of Belgasi has been passing busy time making statues of goddesses ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, this year.

Besides, devotees from different rural areas in Chalanbeel region use to depend on idols from Belgasi village.

Usually, idol artisans get busy from the Bangla month of Ashar till Kartik, ahead of the Durga Puja, every year while the rest seven months they make different earthen pots for their livelihood.

Although, there were dozens of idol making workshops only a few years ago, now many of them have either left their inherited profession or migrated from the village to somewhere else.

At present, only four large workshops and a few individuals are engaged in making hundreds of idols ahead of the festival.

"I got orders of over a hundred idols from 14 rural temples this year and I along with family members have been working day and night to finish the work before the festival starts," said Krishna Kumar Pal, an artisan of the village.

"Artisans have to spend Tk 8,000 to Tk 10,000 for making a large idol, while they get Tk 15,000 to Tk 20,000 for each idol, depending on their sizes," another idol maker Joydeb Pal said.

During a recent visit to the village this correspondent saw over 50 artisans are passing busy time either making the structures with bamboos or putting clay on the structure and bringing the original shapes of the idols.

"In order to bring the proper shape we need to dry the structure under the sun. Every year we use to prepare the idols under the open sky for sufficient sunlight, but this year we are working under sheds due to the bad weather and continuous rain," Joydeb added.

It required at least two weeks to complete a large idol, he said, adding that as the prices of raw materials like soil, rope and bamboo have increased in the last few years, artisans are unable to make enough profit from it nowadays.

While talking, Provash Chandra Bhadra, president of Pabna Puja Udjapan Parishad, said Belgasi has a heritage of over two centuries of idol making.

Although the number of artisans has declined over the decades, a few artisans are still continuing their inherited profession, Provash added.