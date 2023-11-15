Bela serves legal notice on 15 govt entities

Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association yesterday sent legal notice to 15 government bodies, including the National River Conservation Commission and Cox's Bazar municipality, urging them to remove illegal structures from Bakkhali river and its foreshore.

Bela also urged the institutions to preserve the mangrove forest beside the river and punish the encroachers.

Advocate S Hasanul Banna of Bela served the notice, following a report published on November 9 in this newspaper titled "Bakkhali River in Cox's Bazar: Grabbers back in business".

Secretaries of the land, environment, forests and climate, water resources, fisheries, local government department, and local government and rural development ministries were among those named in the list.

Besides, NRCC Chairman, director general of the environment department, Chattogram division commissioner's office, DG of the water development board, deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar, UNO Cox's Bazar, environment officials of Cox's Bazar, municupality mayor of Cox's Bazar and others were also served with the notice.

They are asked to inform Bela by November 16 about their steps in these regards or face charges of contempt of court.

In 2014, Bela filed a writ petition with the High court for Bakkhali River conservation. On September 16, 2014, HC bench of Justice Mirza Hossain Haidar and Justice Mohammad Ataur Rahman Khan, issued a rule asking why Bakkhali River shouldn't be declared an ecologically critical area.