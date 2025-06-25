‘Bekar, Janata, Nagorik’

Parties seeking EC registration share common buzzwords; many bear unusual, quirky names

Ahead of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election, a total of 147 political parties have applied for registration with the Election Commission (EC), several of them with rather unusual names.

According to EC officials reviewing the submissions, this year's list includes names that are odd, whimsical, and difficult to interpret.

Among the applicants are parties with names such as Bangladesh Janapriyo Party, Nakful Bangladesh, Bangladesh Solution Party, Bangladesh Best Political Party, Bangladesh Sangrami Voter Party, and Bangladesh Bekar Shamaj (BABES).

"Some of these names are so weird and confusing, we're struggling to understand what they even mean," said an official involved in compiling the list.

One such example is a party named Bangladesh Pak Panjatan Party.

Among the 147 parties that have applied for registration in two phases, three have included the word 'Bekar' (Unemployed) in their names. "Janata" (People) appears in names of 17 parties, while six have used "Nagorik" (Citizen) in their names.

Several lesser-known political groups with unique and diverse names have also applied for registration, including Bangladesh Shangskarbadi Party, Manobik Bangladesh Party, Bangladesh Khudra Nri-Goshthi Federation, Noitik Shomaj, Bangladesh Green Party, Bangladesh Public Action Party, Notun Dhara Bangladesh, Bangladesh Shantir Dal, Bangladesh Justice Party, Desh Bachao Manush Bachao Andolan, Jatiya Bhumihin Party, and Forward Party.

Among the parties that have applied for registration with the EC in two phases, three have included the word 'Bekar' (Unemployed) in their names -- Bangladesh Bekar Mukti Parishad, Bangladesh Bekar Shamaj, and Bangladesh Bekar Shamaj (BABES).

The term "Chhatra-Janata" (Student-People) has gained popularity since last year's July uprising led by students and the masses that toppled the Awami League-led government. However, only one party has used "Chhatra" in its name -- Bangladesh Chhatra Janata Party.

The word "Janata" (People) appears in the names of 17 parties, including --

Jatiya Janata Party, Bangladesh Janata Party-BJP, Bangladesh Muktijuddha Janata Party, Janata Party of Bangladesh (JPB), Janatar Dal, Janata Party Bangladesh, Bangladesh Janata Party, Bangladesh Chhatra Janata Party, Muslim Janata Party, Janata Congress Party, Bangladesh Trinamul Janata Party, Janatar Kotha Bole, Shadhin Janata Party, AmJanatar Dal, Bangladesh Janatar Oikya, Shadharon Janata Party, and Janatar Party of Bangladesh.

Six parties have used the word "Nagorik" (Citizen) in their names. These are -- National Citizen Party (NCP), Bangladesh Nagorik Party (BCP), Bangladesh Nagorik Command, Bangladesh Nagorik Dal, Bangladesh Nagorik Andolan Party, and Ganatantrik Nagorik Shakti-DCP.

Other applicants for EC registration also include parties like -- Nucleus Party, Bangladesh Solution Party, Bangladesh Best Political Party, Islami Ganatantrik Party (IGP), Nakful Bangladesh, Bangladesh Ekattor Party, Bangladesh Deshpremik Prajanma, Bangladesh Sangrami Voters Party, and Bangladesh Prabashi Kallyan Party.

The commission published the list of applicants in two phases on Monday.

On March 10, the EC invited applications from new political parties. By the April 20 deadline, 65 parties had submitted applications.

The EC has been registering political parties since 2008 under the Representation of the People Order, 1972.

A party must meet at least one of the three criteria to qualify for registration. They are -- winning at least one seat with its electoral symbol in any parliamentary election; securing at least five percent of the total votes cast in a constituency in a national election; or having a functional central office, a central committee, and offices in at least one-third of the districts or 100 upazilas/metropolitan areas, with a minimum of 200 voters as members in each upazila.

Ahead of the 12th national election in January 2024, 93 parties applied for registration. After initial screening, the EC conducted field verification for 12 of them, including the Gono Odhikar Parishad and AB Party.

Of those 12, only two -- Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) -- were ultimately granted registration.

The decision came after resolving several objections raised against the two parties, which sparked reactions in the political arena.

However, both BNM and BSP have shown little political activity since their registration. Many consider them "King's Parties" that gained attention only after being shortlisted by the EC.

The EC did not register any new parties ahead of the 2018 national election, and only three were registered before the 2014 election.