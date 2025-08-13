Begum Sitara Chowdhury passes away

Bangladesh
Begum Sitara Chowdhury, wife of late Justice AFM Abdur Rahman Chowdhury, passed away on August 6 at Square Hospital in Dhaka. She was 88.

She is survived by two sons, two daughters and 10 grandchildren, said a Supreme Court press release.

In 1955, she married AFM Abdur Rahman Chowdhury, the eldest son of Khan Bahadur Abdul Latif Chowdhury, Zamindar of Ulania, Barishal.

Begum Sitara earned her BA from BM College, Barishal.

As a socially conscious citizen, Begum Sitara authored "Shomoyer Kotha" (Time's Story), which serves as a call to establish integrity, justice, and compassion in society.

