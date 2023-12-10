Begum Rokeya’s dream fulfilled

Says PM on women empowerment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh is advanced enough in terms of women empowerment as the country has fulfilled the dream of Begum Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain.

"We always are making endeavours so that our women become self-reliant and stand on their own feet as Begum Rokeya said. She said her dream would be fulfilled on that day when women become judges and barristers. We are advanced enough in that case," she said.

The premier was addressing an event at Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium marking the Begum Rokeya Day 2023 and distribution of Begum Rokeya Padak 2023.

Hasina said many developed countries could not elect a woman as the head of government yet. Even in the most powerful country, no woman has been able to be the president till date, she said.

Talking about Rokeya's dream, she said, "We've been able to fulfill her expectation largely in Bangladesh."

Regarding her role in the appointment of Nazmun Ara Sultana as the first woman justice in the country's higher court, the PM said she has one regret that Nazmun Ara could not be the chief justice.

Nazmun Ara was the first woman justice in the High Court division of the Supreme Court. Later, she became the first woman justice in the Appellate Division as well.

"I wish I had made a woman the chief justice at that time. And she was in my mind. But there is so much conservativeness in some areas in our society. It takes time to break these. This is why I couldn't do it at that time. I still have this regret," Hasina said.

She said economic self-reliance is the biggest matter for a woman. "If a woman is not financially strong, she has no niche anywhere in society or family."

Referring to the international conference on "Women in Islam" arranged by OIC in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in November, the PM said had Begum Rokeya been alive now, she would have been happy that women rights are being ensured in Islamic countries and they are not being confined behind the veils.

She said the Saudi Arabia government has now come forward to ensure women rights. So, nobody can confine women behind the veils in the name of Islam anymore, she added.

Talking about gender equality, Hasina said girls have surpassed boys in terms of success rate in the recently published HSC exams results.

The PM said an initiative is required now so that the larger or equal number of boys achieve success in the exams.

"If we want to maintain gender equality, we will have to pay attention to boys, not girls. The girls are moving forward."

The women and children affairs ministry arranged the event on the occasion of the 143rd birth and 91st death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain.

The PM handed over the Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 to five noted women for their outstanding contributions towards society, women's education and women empowerment.

The five awardees are first female vice chancellor of Buet Prof Khaleda Ekram (posthumous) of Bogura for women education, noted reproductive health expert Dr Halida Hanum Akhter of Rangpur for establishing women's rights, Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina of Netrakona for her contributions to the socio-economic development of women, Ronita Bala of Thakurgaon for rural development and Nishat Mazumder (mountaineer) of Lakshmipur for her contribution to awakening of women.

On behalf of the awardees, Nishat shared her feelings on the occasion.