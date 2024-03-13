Shahjahanpur trader slashes price again

Meat trader Khalil Ahmed yesterday announced to sell beef at the cheaper price of Tk 595 per kilogramme during the month of Ramadan.

This is the second instance in recent times that Khalil has sold the luxury item at lower than the market price, which is now around Tk 750-Tk 800 per kg.

"I had a plan to sell at Tk 500 but it is not possible due to cattle price hike … I will sell at Tk 595 per kg till 25th Ramadan," Khalil said at his shop Khalil Gosto Bitan in the capital's Shahjahanpur area.

A buyer will be able to buy a maximum of 5 kg of meat at the discounted price.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, visited Khalil's shop and inaugurated the sale of meat at the price.

Talking to reporters, he said, "Khalil has started selling the beef at Tk 595 per kilogramme. I believe the price of beef in Dhaka will drop below Tk 700 again."

Before the January 7 national election, Khalil's name entered popular discussion as he sold beef at Tk 595 per kg, infuriating other meat traders. Some even threatened him. However, the traders were forced to decrease their prices then. But the price of meat started to increase after the election.

During the inauguration, Shafiquzzaman said Khalil earlier sold beef at Tk 595 when others used to sell at Tk 800. His initiative had an impact on beef prices across country, forcing meat traders to sell the beef at Tk 650 for a month.

But the price of cattle suddenly increased and Khalil had to raise the price of his beef. Even so, he was able to sell beef at Tk 50 less per kg than other traders, Shafiquzzaman said.

Shafiquzzaman announced that Khalil would be given the "Best Trader" award during the national programme marking World Consumers Rights Day on March 15.

He requested members of law enforcement and intelligence agencies to ensure protection for Khalil as he was threatened during his sale at discount price before the national election.