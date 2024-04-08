Beef at Tk 390 per kg!

Khandkar Jahangir, 69, a resident of Kharki area of Jashore, could not buy beef for almost six months for his family.

With beef being sold at Tk 750 per kilogramme in the district town's markets, it is well beyond his, alongside many other's affordability.

On Saturday, however, he was elated as he managed to buy one kg of beef, that too at only Tk 390.

"My son bought 500 grammes of beef six months ago. That was the last time I had it. Today [Saturday] I bought one kg at half the market price," said Jahangir.

"My neighbour has a fridge. I will leave the meat there and later enjoy it with my family on Eid day," he added.

Like Jahangir, people from around 500 low-income families got the scope to buy beef at Tk 390 as part of an initiative titled "Modhyobitter Eid Bazaar" by Idea Samaj Kalyan Sanstha, a voluntary organisation.

With Eid-ul-Fitr just around the corner, the initiative brought smiles to many, as they will be able to have beef on the occasion, some after many months.

The organisation sold beef at its premises in Kharki area in an effort to stand by the middle and low-income people ahead of Eid.

The organisers said with this initiative they want to call upon the government for steps to bring the prices of daily essentials within the reach of the poor.

Harun or Rashid, coordinator of the student-run social welfare organisation, said students or different colleges jointly arranged to buy the beef at market price to sell it at Tk 390 to the people so that they can enjoy it during Eid.

Since its inception in 2013, the organisation has been distributing food among poor people every Friday, he also said, adding that they distribute food and clothes among underprivileged children before every Eid.