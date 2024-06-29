‘Be united to ease misery of Gazans’

Foreign minister calls for strong Muslim Ummah

Criticising the Israeli occupation in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said what's going on in Gaza is unbearable and such incidents occur because of lack of unity among Muslim Ummah.

He made the remarks at the 36th convocation of the Islamic University of Technology in Gazipur yesterday morning.

Addressing students, the minister said, "Currently, people have become self-centered. As a result, humanity is nonexistent now. I urge you not to become like machines."

The convocation ceremony, held at the university's auditorium, was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Rafiqul Islam.

Organisers said 543 students from 14 countries graduated in the convocation. Of them, 480 were from Bangladesh and 63 international students.