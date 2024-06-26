Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jun 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 12:51 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

‘Be scared of humans, not snakes’

PM suggests caution, saying animals vital for ecological balance
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jun 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 12:51 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated yesterday that animals and snakes do not attack humans unless they feel threatened.

The premier said this while replying to a question at a press conference in Gono Bhaban held over the outcome of her recent visit to India.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Journalist Shykh Seraj in his question said a panic has been created on social media centring Russell's viper. He asked if the government would take any steps to raise awareness in this regard.

In response, the prime minister said animals are important to maintain the ecological balance. She suggested people to remain cautious.

"You [people] should be scared of humans, not animals or snakes," said Hasina.

Currently, a series of stories regarding Russell's viper are getting viral on social media as the snake has reportedly spread alarmingly in the country. Some public representatives even announced a bounty for killing the reptile.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

কেনিয়ায় নতুন কর আইনের প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভে পুলিশের গুলি, নিহত অন্তত ১০

মঙ্গলবার কেনিয়ার সম্প্রচারমাধ্যম কেটিএন জানিয়েছে বিক্ষোভের খবর প্রকাশের কারণে কর্তৃপক্ষের কাছ থেকে তারা চ্যানেল বন্ধের হুমকি পেয়েছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতা নিয়ে বিএনপি রাজনীতি করছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification