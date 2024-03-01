Be prepared to tackle new crimes: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with high-ranked police officials at Prime Minister’s Office yesterday. This year, the six-day police week is being observed from February 27 to March 3. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said new crimes are emerging with the advent of advanced technology, and she asked police personnel to take necessary preparations to thwart those.

"As the technology advances, new types of crime are emerging. So, our police force should be prepared to deal with them properly," she said while addressing the police officers of higher ranks at PMO.

The premier said her government is very careful about the capability of police and has a close eye on the issue.

"Because, if the system of dealing with the crime doesn't work, then it [the offence] can't be controlled properly," she added.

She called the police a friend of the people, and said nowadays people are not afraid of police and instead keep confidence in the law enforcement agency.

"Now they [police] have regained trust of people. The countrymen consider the police as their friend... Police have earned this trust and confidence through their works."

She said, "In any workplace, you [police] should always consider the countrymen, whether they are women, men or children, as near and dear ones and serve them."