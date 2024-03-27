Be ethical in business following 1971’s spirit

FBCCI president urges businessmen

President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam yesterday urged the country's businessmen to do business ethically being motivated by the spirit of 1971.

After Bangladesh gained independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started working hard for the people's economic freedom -- the biggest challenge of that time, he said.

He made the statement after placing a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi Road-32 in the capital on the occasion of Independence Day.

The FBCCI President said the economic freedom of the people was the biggest hurdle after the nation gained independence, and the new generation should know the history of how Bangabandhu led the nation.

He also urged the businessmen to take the country forward, following the spirit of the Liberation War.

He said they (businessmen) should also bear the spirit of Bangabandhu and the martyrs of the 1971 war.