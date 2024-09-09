BDR mutiny explosives case: Appointments of 17 prosecutors cancelled

The appointments of 17 special public prosecutors, who were appointed by the previous government, to conduct a BDR mutiny case have been cancelled.

The law ministry issued a notification to this effect on September 5, saying that the appointment of 17 special prosecutors in the BDR mutiny explosives case filed with Lalbagh Police Station in Dhaka on February 28, 2009, has been cancelled.

On February 25 and 26, 2009, 74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed in the mutiny at the Pilkhana headquarters of the erstwhile Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) which was later renamed as Boarder Guard Bangladesh.