BDR Massacre: Result of ‘long-term conspiracy’

Says probe commission, also blames intelligence failures and political involvement

The 2009 BDR (now Border Guard Bangladesh) massacre was the result of a "long-term conspiracy" facilitated by gross negligence, failures of intelligence agencies and the involvement of some political figures, said the National Independent Investigation Commission.

The commission, which was formed to re-investigate the carnage, shared its findings at a press conference yesterday at the Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements (BRiCM) in the capital's Science Lab area. This marked the commission's third media briefing since it began work 114 working days ago.

"Unnecessary delays in the name of political negotiation and inaction by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies allowed the mutineers to carry out killings and other crimes with impunity," said Commission Chairman ALM Fazlur Rahman in a written statement.

Officers and their families trapped inside the Pilkhana headquarters repeatedly called for help from the morning of February 25, 2009, but no rescue operation was launched, he said.

The commission outlined the nature of the crimes committed inside Pilkhana.

Testimonies from surviving officers and their families revealed a harrowing account of the events. Alongside the targeted killings of officers, their family members were subjected to inhumane torture.

"Women and children were beaten, threatened at gunpoint and their homes ransacked. Many were confined for hours in the quarter guard without food or water in appalling conditions. Both state and personal properties were destroyed, evidence was tampered with and acts of arson were carried out."

Evidence indicates some political leaders were involved in various capacities; their actions or inaction contributed to the escalation of the crisis, he said.

Both the armed forces command and law enforcement agencies failed to act decisively as the killings unfolded, he said, adding that no effective steps were taken to prevent the mutiny or the massacre.

"The information we have so far points to gross negligence and failure on the part of intelligence agencies."

Two earlier commissions had attempted to misdirect the investigation, according to Rahman.

"There was a deliberate effort to link the incident to militancy to divert its course."

The commission has received several victim and eyewitness accounts suggesting possible foreign involvement, which are now being verified.

"Based on evidence gathered so far, we believe timely military intervention could have prevented the killings and other crimes," Rahman said.

CCTV footage from the time is being analysed. Travel bans have been imposed on 33 individuals in connection with the case.

The commission has so far interviewed 158 individuals, including 55 military and 20 civilian officials, six family members of slain officers, 15 survivors, 25 convicted BDR members, and 29 others who were later released. Testimonies from around 50 more individuals are still pending.

Eight political leaders also gave statements, some from jail or abroad. Awami League leaders Mirza Azam and Jahangir Kabir Nanak submitted testimonies via email.

Depositions were also taken from former armed forces and police officials as well as several journalists. Testimonies from key witnesses are still being recorded.

The commission is in communication with six foreign embassies and the UN Resident Coordinator's office in Dhaka to collect further information, which will take additional time.

A draft of the investigation report has been prepared and is now under review. Citing the case's complexity, the commission has requested an extension of its deadline to September 30.