BDR carnage reinvestigation soon; law and order needs strengthening: home adviser

Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs, confirmed today the plans for a renewed investigation into the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) killings.

The adviser said the BDR killings will be reinvestigated and must be reinvestigated.

"An investigation team will be formed soon," he added.

Addressing reporters at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters in Pilkhana, the adviser noted that while the country's law and order situation has shown some improvement, it remains only "satisfactory" and requires further progress.

"The law and order situation has improved somewhat, but we are not yet at a highly satisfactory level. It's just satisfactory and needs to be better," he added.

Jahangir made these remarks following a meeting with senior officials and ranks of the BGB, during which he discussed ongoing efforts to bolster national security.

"We are making significant changes in the police lineup in Dhaka. It will take time for the new personnel to familiarise themselves with the localities and establish an effective intelligence network," he said about the recent restructuring of Dhaka's police force.

The adviser stressed BGB's critical role in maintaining law and order, noting that reforms within the force are gradually yielding improvements.

"We anticipate further improvements in the near future," he added.

In response to questions about the police's response to a recent fire incident near the Jatiya Party headquarters—within close proximity of Ramna police station—the adviser said, "I currently don't have details on the incident. I will look into it."

Regarding his discussions with the BGB, the adviser shared that the force has been instructed to foster positive relations with local communities, especially in border areas.

"Good relations with border residents can aid in our operations, as locals provide assistance when needed," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of preventing the influx of illegal goods, including drugs like Phensedyl, through the country's borders.

"Phensedyl and other contraband often cross our borders, causing significant harm. We must prevent this," Jahangir stated firmly.

The adviser also emphasised a zero-tolerance stance on criminal activity, saying that "no criminal, regardless of power, should be allowed to evade justice—a practice that must end."

When asked about the BGB's role in managing Rohingya infiltration, he acknowledged that while infiltration remains prohibited, humanitarian considerations must also be weighed.

"In border areas where there's gunfire, some Rohingyas attempt to enter. We send them back, but a few may slip through," he said, acknowledging the current Rohingya population in Bangladesh stands at around 1.3 million.

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddique and other senior officials were present during the briefing.