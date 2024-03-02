'BD Clean' volunteers clean Tangail's Louhajang river

Around 2,000 members of voluntary organisation BD Clean from across the country yesterday cleaned 2.5-kilometre stretch of Louhajang river in Tangail.

In response to a call from the Tangail District administration, volunteers began the day-long cleaning of the river from Friday morning, earning praise from the local community.

Photo: Mirza Shakil

Md Kaiserul Islam, deputy commissioner of Tangail, commended their work and expressed his gratitude to the BD Clean members.

"It's truly amazing to see such a great work done voluntarily by youths. I want to salute them on behalf of the people of the district and my administration," he said.

The DC also vowed to keep the river clean from pollution and stop encroachment. He also promised to excavate the river to restore its natural flow.

Photo: Mirza Shakil

Jahirul Islam Robi, chief coordinator of BD Clean, said that all participants responded to the call voluntarily.

"We have sworn to clean up all of the rivers in the country and ultimately make this country a cleaner and better. This kind of efforts is aimed at raising public awareness for that goal," he said.

Masum Ahmed, a member of BD Clean from Rangpur, said he is happy that he could respond to the call, but the locals have to take responsibility to keep the river clean.

Photo: Mirza Shakil

"We have done our job, but the people of Tangail, especially the riverside dwellers, should keep the river clean in the future," said another member, Muhammad Anik of the Magura.

The day-long drive was attended by local representatives and officialsincluding Sanowar Hossain lawmaker from Tangail-5 (Sadar); Sirajul Haque Khan Alamgir, mayor of Tangail Municipality.

Photo: Mirza Shakil

Originating from Dhaleswari river in Baisnavbari area under Sadar upazila, the 76-km long Louhajang flows through the district town and falls into Bangshi river in Mirzapur upazila.

Due to years of rampant encroachment, indiscriminate pollution, alongside siltation due to a sluice gate, the once mighty river has lost its natural flow and now resembles a dead, dirty canal.