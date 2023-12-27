BCSIR organises stakeholder workshop

The Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) organised a stakeholder workshop titled "The Role and Commitment of Bio-Medical Research in Building Smart Bangladesh" in Dhaka yesterday, said a press release.

BCSIR member (administration) Md Delwar Hossain was present as the chief guest while its members Sarwar Jahan, Kazi Anwar Hossain, and Shah Abdul Tariq were present as special guests.

Dr Md Anwar Arefin Khan, principal scientific officer of BTRI, presided over the workshop.

More than 200 individuals -- including researchers, teachers, and business giants like Squire, ACME, Reneta, Incepta, Akij Food & Beverage, and Vetcare BD Solution participated in the workshop.