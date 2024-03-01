BCSIR holds stakeholder workshop

The Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) organised a stakeholder workshop on "ISO Standard Services and Research in building smart Bangladesh" in Dhaka yesterday, said a press release.

BCSIR Chairman Prof Md Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as the chief guest while its member (administration) Md Delwar Hossain, member (finance) Kazi Anwar Hossain and member (development) Rokonuzzaman were present as the special guests.

Engineer Sharker Kamruzzaman, director in charge of INARS, presided over the workshop. More than 200 participants -- including researchers, teachers, and valuable business giants like SQUIRE, ACI, Dhaka WASA and Summit Power -- participated in the workshop.