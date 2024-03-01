Bangladesh
Star Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 11:55 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

BCSIR holds stakeholder workshop

Star Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 11:55 PM

The Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) organised a stakeholder workshop on "ISO Standard Services and Research in building smart Bangladesh" in Dhaka yesterday, said a press release.

BCSIR Chairman Prof Md Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as the chief guest while its member (administration) Md Delwar Hossain, member (finance) Kazi Anwar Hossain and member (development) Rokonuzzaman were present as the special guests.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Engineer Sharker Kamruzzaman, director in charge of INARS, presided over the workshop.  More than 200 participants -- including researchers, teachers, and valuable business giants like SQUIRE, ACI, Dhaka WASA and Summit Power -- participated in the workshop.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এখন পর্যন্ত ৪৬ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত ৩৩ মরদেহ হস্তান্তর

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভা সম্প্রসারণ: ডাক পেলেন নজরুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী, অন্য যারা আলোচনায়

২৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification