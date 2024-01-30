Bangladesh
BCSIR holds stakeholder workshop

The Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) organised a stakeholders' workshop on the "Role of Safe Food Research in Building Smart Bangladesh" in Dhaka yesterday.

BCSIR Chairman Prof Dr Md Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as a chief guest while its members Md Delwar Hossain, Kazi Anwar Hossain and Shah Abdul Tariq were present as special guests.

Dr Md Abdus Sattar Mia, director in charge of IFST, presided over the workshop, attended by more than 300 participants, including researchers, university teachers, and business institutions.

