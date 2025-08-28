BCS non-cadre job seekers' hunger strike at DU enters third day

Protesters demand gazette notification of recruitment rules

The indefinite hunger strike by BCS (non-cadre) job seekers, pressing for their three-point demand, entered its third day today.

The hunger strike began around 7:00pm on Tuesday in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture with eight participants. By today, around 20 more aspirants joined the strike.

The protesters are striking for three demands -- immediate publication of the BCS (Non-Cadre) Recruitment (Special) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, in the form of a gazette; withdrawal of requisitioned posts, such as the post of headteacher in primary schools, from the non-cadre quota and an end to issuing separate circulars for these posts; and continuation of the previous practice of increasing posts in both cadre and non-cadre categories so that more candidates can be recommended for recruitment.

The protesters said they resorted to a hunger strike after repeatedly holding meetings, sit-ins and submitting memorandums, but failing to get their demands met.

Mahmudul Hasan, one of the protesters, told The Daily Star, "Our current non-cadre recruitment rules are pending at the Chief Adviser's Office. Because they have not been approved, recruitment is not taking place at the PSC level even though posts are available. Some quarters are trying to obstruct the process. By arranging separate recruitment, they want to continue their so-called recruitment syndicate."

Jannatul Bakia, another protester, said: "Our demands are not very difficult to meet. All necessary procedures have already been completed and submitted to CA's office. But there has been no progress since then. We spoke with the PSC chairman, and he assured us of his sincerity. Yet without the gazette being published, they cannot proceed."

Moinuddin, another job seeker, alleged, "Our demand is stuck at the CA's office because of recruitment trade. Some influential quarters are unwilling to accept it. That is why we will continue our hunger strike here until the gazette is approved."