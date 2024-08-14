Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
COUNTRY AT A GLANCE

BCS health cadres demand removal of DGHS DG

Staff Correspondent
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Health cadre officials yesterday demanded the immediate removal of all corrupt officials at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), including its director general.

BCS Health Cadre Association placed their two-point demand at a sit-in, which started around 11:00am in front of the DGHS office in Dhaka's Mohakhali.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They demanded resignation of the DG as he took steps to postpone the order to cancel the postings of officials who were appointed on an ad hoc basis.

They also demanded a stop to all illegal recruitments, promotions and postings at DGHS.

If these demands are not met at the earliest time, they will go for tougher programmes, said Umme Tania Nasrin, member secretary of BCS Health Cadre Association.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

বাংলাদেশ, খোলা কবরের গল্পজমিন

মানুষ জানে কীভাবে এই রাজনীতিকে পুঁজি করেই আওয়ামী লীগ সরকার খুনের নকশা তৈরি করে এবং নিজ জনগণকে সেই মৃত্যুর দিকে ঠেলে দেয়।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

১৫ আগস্টের সাধারণ ছুটি বাতিল

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification