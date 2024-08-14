BCS health cadres demand removal of DGHS DG

Health cadre officials yesterday demanded the immediate removal of all corrupt officials at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), including its director general.

BCS Health Cadre Association placed their two-point demand at a sit-in, which started around 11:00am in front of the DGHS office in Dhaka's Mohakhali.

They demanded resignation of the DG as he took steps to postpone the order to cancel the postings of officials who were appointed on an ad hoc basis.

They also demanded a stop to all illegal recruitments, promotions and postings at DGHS.

If these demands are not met at the earliest time, they will go for tougher programmes, said Umme Tania Nasrin, member secretary of BCS Health Cadre Association.